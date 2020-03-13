Meigs County District Public Library responses to COVID-19

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs Library staff cares about our community, including patrons and staff. As a response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the precautions issued by health officials and the Governor of Ohio for social distancing the library has taken the following measures:

· Eastern Library Closing Due to the school closing, the public library will be closed March 16-20. At this time, the plan is to reopen the public library on March 23. Please check in often for updates to this schedule on the library’s website and social media.

· Frequent sanitation of all four locations Library staff disinfect high-touch areas multiple times throughout the day. Books, DVDs, etc. are also being cleaned upon return.

· Removal of puzzles, toys, etc. from children’s area

· Extended due dates The library does not charge fines and will extend the due dates for all material currently checked out.

· Curb-Side Service – Pomeroy Library only At-risk populations should stay in their cars instead of coming into the library. Library staff will deliver (freshly sanitized) material to patrons in vehicles in the parking lot of the Pomeroy Library. Fax, scan-to-email, copying, and other library services may be completed this way as well. Call 740-992-5813 for this service, with a list of requested material.

· Book Return Each library location has a book return outside of the building.

· Scan-to-email Students with schoolwork which must be submitted via email may visit any library location for the “scan-to-email” option. There is no charge for this service.

· Learning-at-home resources for students Databases are available on the library’s website at www.meigslibrary.org/dbases. Enter your library card number for access.

· Remote library card sign-up If you do not have a library card, please email contact@meigslibrary.org with your full name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address to sign up for a library card. We will issue an account via email, or provide your card number as needed. You may also call the library to update your library card or request your card number at 740-992-5813.

· Wi-Fi Access the library’s wi-fi connection 24/7 at each location from the parking lot.

· Access to digital material e-Books, audiobooks, online learning, movies, TV, music, and more may be accessed from home with your library card number and PIN. The following services are available to Meigs Library users:

o Libby/OverDrive Access the Ohio Digital Library through the Libby app or your desktop.

o Hoopla Digital Stream or download music, movies, audiobooks and more with the Hoopla app. Also available on desktop.

o Lynda.com Use your library card to set up an account for professional development, learn a new skill, etc.

Information provided by the Meigs County District Public Library.