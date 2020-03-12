Early voting, absentee ballots available for Tuesday election

POMEROY — Early voting ends Monday for the March 17 Primary Election.

Remaining early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 13; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14; 1-5 p.m., Sunday, March 15; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, March 16.

On Monday, the Meigs County Board of Elections released a statement regarding concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), stating, “Out of an abundance of caution concerning the coronavirus, we encourage voters to take advantage of Ohio’s ample early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17th election is noon on March 14th. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or you can drop it off at the Meigs County Board of Elections on March 17th from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. we will have a designated bipartisan team to retrieve voted absentee ballots on Election Day at the office of the board of elections only.”

Board of Elections Director Angie Robson said that absentee ballots on election day will collected by curb-side drop off at the Board of Elections, rather than the individual bringing it in to the office.

For those who prefer the traditional election day voting, precincts in Meigs County will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Voting precincts and their locations for Election Day are as follows: Bedford — Ohio Valley Christian Assembly Campgrounds, 39560 Rocksprings Road, Pomeroy; East/West Chester — Chester United Methodist Church, 46580 State Route 248, Chester; Columbia — Columbia Township Fire Department, 29466 State Route 143, Albany; Lebanon — Portland Community Center, 56896 State Route 124, Portland; Letart — East Letart United Methodist Church Building, 49018 East Letart Road, Racine; North Olive and Orange Precincts — Tuppers Plains St. Paul United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, Tuppers Plains; South Olive — Long Bottom Community Building, 36709 Township Road 275, Long Bottom; Rutland Village, East Rutland and West Rutland Precincts — Rutland Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 460 Main Street, Rutland; Salem — Salem Center Fire Department, 28854 State Route 124, Langsville; Middleport 2nd, 3rd and 4th — Church of Christ Life Center, 437 Main Street, Middleport; Pomeroy 1st, 2nd and 3rd — Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Avenue, Pomeroy; Bradbury — Bradford Church of Christ Activity Building, 39105 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy; Laurel Cliff and Rocksprings — Meigs Local Administrative Office, 41765 Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy; Scipio — Scipio Township Fire Department, 35575 Firehouse Road, Pomeroy; Racine Village and Racine Precinct — Racine Baptist Church Christian Outreach Center, 406 5th Street, Racine; and Syracuse Village and Minersville Precincts — Syracuse Community Building, 2244 7th Street, Syracuse.

While partisan candidates will appear on the ballot on March 17, independent candidates who wish to appear on the November General Election ballot have until 4 p.m. on March 16 (the day before the primary) to file nominating petitions.

Candidates appearing on the Republican ballot in Meigs County for the March Primary are as follows:

President (appears twice, first Delegates-at-Large and second District Delegates) — Donald J. Trump;

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson and Kenneth Morgan;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — Sharon L. Kennedy;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Judi French;

4th District Court of Appeals — Peter B. Abele;

State Central Committee, man, 30th District — Jim Carnes;

State Central Committee, woman, 30th District — LeeAnn Johnson;

State Senator, 30th District — Frank Hoagland;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards;

Judge of Court of Common Pleas (Juvenile/Probate) — L. Scott Powell;

County Commissioner, Jan. 2 term — Shannon H. Miller and Randy Smith;

County Commissioner, Jan. 3 term — Gary A. Coleman and Jimmy Will;

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley;

Clerk of Courts — Sammi Sisson Mugrage;

Sheriff — Mony Wood;

County Recorder — Tony Carnahan, Huey Eason, Jimmy Stewart, and Adam Will;

County Treasurer — B.J. Smith Kreseen and Peggy Yost;

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett;

Coroner — none;

Central Committee — Bedford: Gene Romine; Columbia: Marco R. Jeffers; Letart: David Fox; North Olive: Cheryl L. Gumpf; South Olive: William Osborne; Orange: Eugene Triplett; East Rutland: Wilma J. Davidson; Salem: Thomas Gannaway; Middleport 2nd: Sandy Iannarelli; Middleport 3rd: Marilyn Anderson; Pomeroy 1st: Judith Sisson; Pomeroy 3rd: Bill Spaun; Bradbury: Edward Durst; Laurel Cliff: Marjorie Fetty; Rocksprings: Norman Price; Scipio: Randy Butcher; Racine Village: Robert Beegle; Syracuse Village: Kay Hill; Minersville: Anna Norma; Racine: Brett Jones.

Candidates appearing on the Democrat ballot in Meigs County for the March Primary are as follows:

President — Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren (only Biden and Sanders remain in the race, with others having dropped out after filing);

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Shawna Roberts;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — John P. O’Donnell;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Jennifer Brunner;

4th District Court of Appeals — none;

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher;

State Representative, 94th District — Katie O’Neill (while O’Neill’s name will appear on the ballot, the Athens County Board of Elections has ruled that her petition is not valid following the filing of a protest, therefore votes for her will not count).

Central Committee — Bedford: Sonia Jennings; West Chester: Paula Wood; Columia: Mary Canter; Lebanon: Lawrence Hayman; Orange: James Nally; Rutland Village: Samuel Bruce May; East Rutland: Karen Williams; Salem: Beverly Davis; Middleport 3rd: Evelyn Bauer; Middleport 4th: Olita Heighton; Pomeroy 2nd: Rebecca Triplett; Pomeroy 3rd: Linda Mayer; Bradbury: Vicki C. Martin; Scipio: Gregory Howard.

There are no Democrat candidates for Judge of Common Pleas Court (Juvenile/Probate), County Commissioner Jan. 2 term, County Commissioner Jan. 3 term, Prosecuting Attorney; Clerk of Courts; Sheriff; County Recorder; County Treasurer; County Engineer or County Coroner.

Local liquor options will appear on the ballot for Reed’s Country Store (South Olive precinct) and Langsville Gas and Grocery (West Rutland precinct).

