Tucker sentenced to 20 years, 6 months in prison

POMEROY — Former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker has been sentenced to 20 years, 6 months in prison on Wednesday in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Following a day of testimony, Judge Linton Lewis, who was assigned to hear the case, found Tucker innocent of the sexually violent predator specifications related to the kidnapping and sexual battery charges against him.

After a brief recess, the court returned for the sentencing portion of the hearing, with Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa and Defense Attorneys William Burton and Donnie Burton presenting arguments regarding sentencing.

Ultimately, Judge Lewis sentenced Tucker to serve a total of 20-and-a-half years in prison.

Judge finds former CO is not a sexually violent predator

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

