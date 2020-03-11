One person arrested following incident in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — A man was arrested in Middleport on Tuesday evening on a domestic violence charge.

According to a statement by Police Chief Bruce Swift, the Middleport Police Department received a call about a male subject that had reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment with a gun on North Second Avenue.

“When officers responded it was reported that the male may be in possession of a shotgun and had been threatening other residents of the apartment,” read the statement.

After a short period of time the subject was taken into custody without incident and no firearms were found in the residence.

“This was not an active shooter incident and the area is safe,” stated Swift.

Ronald Johnston was arrested and is being held in the Middleport jail on a domestic violence charge.

“We would like to thank the Pomeroy Police Department, Meigs county Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Meigs EMS for their assistance,” stated Swift.