Firehouse 12 receive donations

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County’s 12 volunteer fire departments each received $1,000 on Monday evening as a result of Loyalty is Forever’s “Firehouse 12” campaign.

The campaign began in September 2019 as a way to support area fire departments as they work to serve the residents of Meigs County. Loyalty is Forever launched in 2013 as a way to help the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office with the start of a K-9 Unit, expanding programs to support Shop with a Cop and several other programs.

After meeting with the firefighters last year, the group began with the Firehouse 12 calendar and completed their fundraising campaign with last week’s March Bagness Games.

Tina Richards of Loyalty is Forever said the games allowed for the organization to surpass the $12,000 goal, giving each of the 12 departments $1,000.

The games were a sell-out event, with around 30 volunteer firefighters in attendance that evening to assist with the event, including Bingo caller Cheri McCollum from the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department.

Richards and Lori Miller extended their appreciation to the Syracuse Community Center who are always “gracious hosts” for the Loyalty is Forever events.

Loyalty is Forever will be working with the fire departments on ideas for the next fundraiser to benefit the departments.

Additionally, Loyalty is Forever will be working on a new campaign called “Comfort Food.”

While specifics for the event are still being worked out, the idea behind the campaign is to provide meals to children in need who are being served by either children services or juvenile court.

Richards said that there are times when a child is removed from a bad situation and need to be taken to be interviewed or checked out by medical personnel. Those children may be hungry, with it becoming the responsibility of the caseworker to feed them. This would help to alleviate some of the burden from the caseworker.

The group has been working with Juvenile Judge Scott Powell, Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank and Sally Hanstine from juvenile court to set up the program.

A goal has not yet been set for the amount the group hopes to raise for the campaign.

