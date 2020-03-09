Elderly man reported missing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials in Washington County are seeking assistance locating an elderly man who was lase seen on March 5.

Jerry W. Witten was last seen at his home on State Route 60, Lowell, Ohio, around 7 a.m., Thursday, March 5. Witten left in his dark grey Chevy Silverado crew cab with Ohio plates HSP 3415. He was wearing a tan jacket, unknown color of pants, with suspenders.

Witten is 73 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weights 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Witten did not have his cell phone or wallet with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 740-376-7070 ext. 0.

Information from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Witten Farm and Market.