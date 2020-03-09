Deadline approaching for Community Fund grants

POMEROY — The deadline is fast approaching for applications to the Meigs County Community Fund’s annual grant round. Applications for projects serving Meigs County are due March 15.

“The Meigs County Community Fund is here to create opportunities for Meigs County citizens through our annual grant round,” said Jennifer Sheets, president of the Meigs County Community Fund. “Last year we awarded nearly $23,000 for nine initiatives making a difference in our community, ranging from a school-based health care clinic for the Eastern Local School District to an aquatic play area for the Village of Racine. I am so excited to see what we can help the community accomplish this year.”

Funding is available for projects across five areas — arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. At this time, the Meigs County Community Fund does not accept applications for any event sponsorships or sports-related requests.

To receive full consideration for funding, grant requests must include a completed application. Applications are available online at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs and must be postmarked by March 15, 2020 and mailed to PO Box 109, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Please note March 15 is a Sunday.

Grant recipients will be notified by April 2020 and all grantees will be required to submit a final report within one year of their award, including a detail of expenditures and photos.

The Meigs County Community Fund Family of Funds is a local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The Meigs County Community Fund provides a way for anyone to give back to the community and invest in nonprofits, schools, and community organizations through grants.

If you have any questions regarding this grant opportunity or the Meigs County Community Fund, please contact the Foundation at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org. And if you would like to support the Meigs County Community Fund with a gift — which for a limited time will be matched dollar-for-dollar by FAO — then visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs to learn more and give today.

About the Meigs County Community Fund

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Information submitted by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Grant applications due March 15