ODH opens call center to help with COVID-19 response

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, has announced the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has opened a call center to answer questions regarding coronavirus (COVID-19).

The call center will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov. While the general risk to the public in Ohio is still considered low, it is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease.

To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick; Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Additional information and guidance on COVID-19 is available at ODH’s new website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Information provided by ODH.