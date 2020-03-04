Holzer’s Canady included in Gov. DeWine’s advisory group

COLUMBUS — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, convened a group of health advisors from the Ohio Hospital Association.

According to a news release from DeWine’s office, the group will be advising the Governor as the state continues its preparations for the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Currently in Ohio, there are no confirmed cases and 1 person under investigation (PUI).

“As we learn more about COVID-19 and its spread in the United States, I am grateful for the expertise of these medical professionals who will help advise the state on strategies to deal with the disease and the best medical practices and procedures,” said DeWine.

Included in the group is Michael Canady, M.D., MBA of Gallipolis, CEO Holzer Health System. Other members of the group are: Janet Bay, M.D., of Powell, Vice President, Clinical Leadership Affairs, Ohio Hospital Association; T. Laurence (Larry) Blosser, M.D. of Columbus, Corporate Medical Director, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians; Michael Brady, M.D. of Columbus, Retired Associate Medical Director and Co-Medical Director for Patient Safety Nationwide Children’s Hospital; William W. Brien, M.D. of Cleveland, Chief Quality and Medical Officer, University Hospitals; Jim Guliano, R.N., of Warren, Vice President, Quality Programs Ohio Hospital Association; Ann Hamilton of Cleveland, Executive Director of Public and Government Affairs Cleveland Clinic; Pamela Jensen, of Toledo, President, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, President, ProMedica Fostoria Hospital; Robert Kose, M.D., J.D. of Toledo, Hospice Northwest Ohio Medical Physicians; Richard Lofgren, M.D. of Cincinnati, President and CEO UC Health; Andrew W. Thomas, M.D., MBA of Columbus, Chief Medical Officer OSU Wexner Medical Center; Bruce D. White, M.D. of Mt. Vernon, CEO Knox Community Hospital; Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., M.B.A. of Columbus Chief Medical Officer OhioHealth; Robert Wyllie, M.D., of Cleveland, Chief of Medical Operations Cleveland Clinic.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19 and resources, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Mike DeWine.