4-H kick-off set for Saturday

ROCKSPRINGS — The 2020 Meigs County 4-H kick-off will take place on Saturday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

With the theme “4-H Round-Up”, the event will take place in the Rutland Bottle Gas Building at the fairgrounds.

The event will allow youth in the county to learn more about 4-H, what it offers and the different projects which they may be interested in.

The 4-H motto is “To Make the Best Better”. According to the Meigs Extension 4-H website, “4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program offered to individuals age 5 and in kindergarten to age 19. Ohio 4-H youth development reaches more than 240,000 youth each year — helping kids ‘learn by doing’ through hands-on activities.”

All 4-H programs focus on active involvement and quality experiences which stimulate lifelong learning of values and skills. 4-H members learn valuable lessons in leadership, communication and collaboration while increasing their knowledge in math, science, technology and a variety of other topics.

4-H creates fun while learning in a variety of ways. Kids can participate in 4-H through community clubs, camps, in-school and after-school activities, and summer programs. They increase their self-confidence and personal life skills while learning about specific subjects – anything from animals or computers to public speaking, cooking, art, gardening and environmental sciences, just to name a few project topics.

Eligibility for participation in 4-H projects and competitive events begins when a child is age 8 and in third grade. Any youth age 9 or above is eligible for project membership, regardless of grade level. Youth eligibility ends Dec. 31 the year he or she turns 19. Eligibility for 4-H membership begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is age 5 as of Jan. 1 of the current year (Cloverbuds).

During the kick-off, kids will have the opportunity to learn about projects ranging from grilling, sewing, gardening, cake decorating, community service, livestock and much more.

Many 4-H clubs will be on hand to discuss 4-H membership and activities.

There will be a photo booth, inflatable obstacle course, door prizes and other activities.

Information will also be available about 4-H Camp.

For more information contact OSU Extension Meigs County at 740-992-6696 or visit https://meigs.osu.edu/. You can also learn more about all OSU Extension 4-H youth development programs at http://ohio4h.org.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

