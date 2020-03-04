Southern Board approves agenda items

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education recognized three Students of the Month and approved several agenda items during its recent meeting.

STORM Students of the Month recognized at the meeting were Tristan Moore (6th grade), Breonna Sigman (kindergarten) and Aidan Knotts (2nd grade).

In personnel matters, supplemental contracts were approved as follows: Kyle Wickline, varsity baseball; Keith Carroll, assistant baseball; Jason Stewart, assistant baseball; Daniel Buckley, junior high track; Amanda Rinaldi, assistant junior high track; Sarah Hoover, volunteer assistant track; Brian Weaver, assistant softball.

Dock days were approved for Melissa Reedy, Audra Wilkinson, Kayte Manuel and Kathy Miller as recommended.

FMLA requests were approved as presented.

Stephanie Allen and Brittany Hill were approved as substitute secretaries, Angie Connolly as substitute nurse and Carter Beeson as substitute teacher.

Individuals approved to provide tutoring for the 3rd grade reading guarantee for up to 80 hours were Olivia Hawley, Jordan Huddleston, Lindsay Thomas, Megan Hendrix, and Beth Bay.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement and all checks as presented.

Approved revised appropriations in the amount of $13,633,764.43.

Approved a donation of $164 from Home National Bank into the elementary principal’s fund.

Approved an agreement with Holzer Health Systems to provide $7,000 each year for athletic training services for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Approved the annual enrollment fee in the amount of $2,300 to be paid to CompManagement for re-enrollment into the Ohio School Comp 2021 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating program. The program includes both workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation claims management and is sponsored by the OSBA and OASBO.

Approved vision rates effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024. Monthly premiums will be $5.44 employee only and $12.31 family.

Approved a resolution for continued membership in the OHSAA.

The next meeting of the Southern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 30 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

