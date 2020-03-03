History on display at coin show

POMEROY — The Meigs County Library in Pomeroy was the venue for a coin show presented by the OH-Kan Coin Club on Saturday which featured Bob Graham’s coin collection and some of his recent photo acquisitions.

Graham has been a coin collector for many years and has accumulated a wealth of artifacts to go along with the coins, including historical photographs, tokens, and other memorabilia. Without referring to notes, Graham connects and shares information on every item in his collection, as well as some of the history behind the objects.

On Saturday, Graham was busy talking to visitors, first about the coins, then hurrying to find the photograph or token that is part of the same subject. As he is speaking about one object, he goes immediately into another subject that has a connection to the previous one. One can only imagine all the information he possesses.

Simply put, he tells the story of Meigs County’s history through the artifacts themselves; their documentation as primary sources are unsurpassed.

When asked why he began collecting photos, his answer is that he just enjoys finding them, connecting them to the coins, and sharing “with anyone who is interested.”

Graham had on hand his newest acquisition, a photo of William McKinley before he became President of the United States, speaking in Pomeroy. He said finding something he doesn’t have in his collection of over 4,000 photographs is rare, but when he does, “it is really exciting.”

Graham’s recent donation of a large portion of his photo collection to the Meigs County Historical Society Museum illustrates his contribution to the preservation of Meigs County History. He has also been generous in sharing with the Meigs County Public Library and Chester Shade Historical Association.

Visitors also enjoyed displays by Boy Scout Troop 299, the Meigs County Historical Society and Museum, Jason Arnold’s antique bottles, Wayne Wilbur and John Bentley’s coins, and Jeff Morris’ stoneware collection, and door prizes of uncirculated Silver Dollars donated by Home National Bank, Farmers Bank, Peoples Bank, and Ohio Valley Bank and City National Bank.

The next OH-Kan Coin Club show will be held at the Holiday Inn in Gallipolis in April. Admission is free.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured (from left) are Patty Grosnickle, Bob Graham, and Mary Cowdrey. Grosnickle and Cowdrey accepted the donation of a framed puzzle made from a photograph of the Pomeroy-Middleport Bridge circa 1928 on behalf of the Meigs County History Museum. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.4-Coin-Show-fixed.jpg Pictured (from left) are Patty Grosnickle, Bob Graham, and Mary Cowdrey. Grosnickle and Cowdrey accepted the donation of a framed puzzle made from a photograph of the Pomeroy-Middleport Bridge circa 1928 on behalf of the Meigs County History Museum. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.