Rio’s annual health fair set for April 14

RIO GRANDE — It’s time to “Spring Into Health” at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. The annual health fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 at the University of Rio Grande Lyne Center Gymnasium.

According to event organizers, this event is open to students, faculty, staff, and the community.

“Everyone is invited,” Amy Weaver, administrative assistant of Student Affairs said. “This is a great community collaboration we feel that is important to provide, because it comes at no cost to the public.”

Some vendors that will be in attendance include the American Red Cross, Holzer Health Systems, GNC, OSU Meigs Extension, Rio Family Health Care, and others. The Red Cross will be taking blood donations, and Holzer will return to offer free health screenings for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, as well as provide a bone density scan.

This year’s theme is “Spring Into Health” and organizers hope community members and students attend the fun-filled day of activities, food, and a new juice booth. Attendees will also be able to pick up information on living a healthy lifestyle, fitness, and nutrition.

A total of over 30 vendors will fill the gym this year. Along with the free information, there will also be door prizes and prize drawings that will be given throughout the event. Meigs Inflatables will also be set up to provide a free, fun activity for all ages.

The institution has hosted the health fair for many years. More than 300 individuals per year have benefited from the free event in the past, and those in charge this year, hope to see the event continue to grow.

“Creating a healthier community starts with a conversation and we hope this health fair sparks that first conversation. We want to help families to become educated on how to become, and stay, healthy and safe,” Weaver stated.

For more information, contact Weaver at 740-245-7350. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. To secure a vendor spot, vendor forms must be turned in prior to the event.

Information provided the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Nancy Sydenstricker with Ohio State University Meigs Extension was a vendor at last year’s health fair. Over 30 vendors will be set up to provide information and services at this year’s event slated for Tuesday, April 14 at the University of Rio Grande Lyne Center Gymnasium. (Rio | Courtesy Photo) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.4-Health.jpg Nancy Sydenstricker with Ohio State University Meigs Extension was a vendor at last year’s health fair. Over 30 vendors will be set up to provide information and services at this year’s event slated for Tuesday, April 14 at the University of Rio Grande Lyne Center Gymnasium. (Rio | Courtesy Photo)