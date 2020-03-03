Council hears 833 funding update

POMEROY — Pomeroy Council met in regular session Monday evening and approved the minutes and payment of bills before moving onto other business.

First on the agenda was the 833 Sewer Project. Mayor Don Anderson announced the receipt of funds to cover the cost of hookups and removal or securing of septic equipment for residents along the route of the new expansion. The $500,000 grant was received from the H2Ohio Grant Program, and according to Anderson, will more than cover the expenses relating to the project.

The estimated cost for each hookup and management of septic equipment is estimated to be a maximum of $6,500. The Village will hire a contractor to do the work of hook up and follow up testing for all residents.

The mayor and council members reminded residents and all interested parties of the 833 Sewer Expansion Project public meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of Farmers Bank in Pomeroy.

Anderson again stressed this is an opportunity for residents to increase their property values and no longer have the responsibility of maintaining current systems or the consequences of not being in compliance with EPA requirements.

“The March 4 meeting is a good time to learn about the project and have your questions answered,” Anderson said. “We want to keep everyone informed each step of the project. This is the first of many public meetings we will be having over the course of the project.”

Concerning the Riverbank Project, Anderson explained that as expected, there was money left over when the final numbers for the cost of the project were completed. Those funds were to be forwarded to the Village to cover the loan the Village took on while the project was being undertaken, with the understanding it would be paid for with the remaining funds. The project was completed and the Village had expected the Army Corps of Engineers to release the funds by August 2019, but the remaining money has not been forwarded to the Village, and interest on the loan is accruing.

The mayor stated he does not believe the Village should be responsible for most of the interest on the loan since it was not in their power to release the money to pay it off, and said he has been in contact with the Corps numerous times in an attempt to rectify the issue.

“Interest from August 10, 2019 is the responsibility of the Village, the hold up has been with the Army Corp of Engineers,” Anderson said. “They have assured me the money is coming, but if the situation continues I will take the next steps.” Which he said would include notifying elected officials to assist in the collection and remediation of the interest.

Paul Reed contacted Council regarding a proposed project for the Farmers Bank Jr. Board of Directors Program.

According to a previously published article in The Daily Sentinel, the program enables Juniors from Eastern, Meigs, Southern and Wahama to “gain firsthand experience in the workings of the business world.”

“The mission of the Farmers Bank’s Junior Board of Directors is to, develop communication with the leaders of the future; foster a stronger understanding of the finance, banking and economic issues affecting our community, as well as our nation; provide an opportunity for students to gain exposure to a corporate board environment; and encourage students to develop outreach programs that can better unite the company and its community.”

Reed told Anderson that he wants students to do more community projects, and offered to paint the gazebos in the parking lot and place weather vanes on top, all at no expense to the Village.

Council member Maureen Hennessy suggested some repairs be made before they were painted. Mayor Anderson and council member Vic Young agreed to make the repairs themselves as soon as possible.

“That’s what makes little towns work, for people to get together to do projects to improve the community,” Anderson said. “We are happy to have them involved in these type of projects, and want to thank Paul Reed for the offer.”

Parks were discussed, including the work on the Mulberry Pond is continuing and that the final repairs should be completed this spring. Council discussed a grand reopening and will have specifics at a later date. Also discussed was replacing lighting in the parking lot with LED bulbs, mulch for park, additional fencing for the park, and that completion of the riverbank mowing and cleanup that has been delayed due to the Corps project and suggestion of tree pruning in the winter months, rain, and high water.

The next meeting of the Pomeroy Village Council Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.