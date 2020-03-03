Honors band, students recognized

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized Students of the Month and members of the Meigs Middle School Honors Band during its recent meeting held at Meigs Elementary School.

Members of the Middle School Honors Band are EJ Anderson, Sam Arnold, Makenzie Fowler, Avery Patterson, Skyler Dill, Andrea Mahr, Charlie Snouffer, Claire Howard, Kayla Sisson, Lorena Kennedy, Elana Barrett, Faith Roush, and Kylie Metheney.

Students of the Month honored at the meeting were Zachary Williams, Annika McKinney, Kearsten Eakins, Caleb Ogdin, Alexis Carter, Chase Dodson, MacKenzie Arms, Branton Roush, Colt Dodson, Maria Riddle, Brooklyn Allman, Ahlivia Bolin, Ezra Priddy, Keegan Allen, Turner Bolin, and Kara Thomas.

During the regular business portion of the meeting, the board,

Approved the hiring of Phyllis Johnson as a substitute secretary and Eddie Fife as a volunteer assistant baseball coach.

Approved a five-year contract with Holzer Health System to provide athletic training services through May 31, 2025.

Approved enrollment in the CompManagement Group Rating Program (BWC) for 2021.

Approved this issuance of credit cards via PNC Bank in accordance with board policy and house bill 312.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at the central office.

Members of the Meigs Middle School Honors Band were recognized during the recent board meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.3-MMS-Honors-Band-Members.jpg Members of the Meigs Middle School Honors Band were recognized during the recent board meeting. Courtesy photo Meigs Local Students of the Month were recognized during the recent board meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.3-SOM-February.jpg Meigs Local Students of the Month were recognized during the recent board meeting. Courtesy photo