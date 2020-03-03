Stuart’s welcomes back Dwight Icenhower

NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio welcomes back Dwight Icenhower on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

Icenhower is a nationally recognized Elvis Tribute Artist. Dwight is fresh off a 2016 win for Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist awarded by Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises. Dwight is a crowd favorite so be sure to get those tickets right away. Tickets are on sale now at (740) 753-1924 or www.stuartsoperahouse.org.

Dwight Icenhower was raised in Pomeroy, Ohio, and began his Elvis career by singing karaoke at a local fair when he was just 16 years old. Now, he is one of the very few Elvis Tribute Artists that have made a full-time career out of keeping the legend alive. Dwight performs four to five shows weekly and he keeps the audiences asking for more. Born four years after the King passed away, Dwight has studied every move that Elvis made and has mastered the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s eras of Elvis’ career.

He has performed all over the United States as well as in England, Brazil and Mexico and has toured Japan several times. He’s had the opportunity to share the stage with some personal friends of Elvis including: DJ Fontana, The Jordanaires, The Sweet Inspirations, Cynthia Pepper, Julie Parrish, Charlie Hodge, and Joe Esposito. Dwight is recognized for his good looks and his amazing voice that has sometimes even been mistaken for Elvis himself. He continues to awe audiences of all ages and his fans enjoy him both on and off stage. He wishes to continue using his amazing talent to keep the memory of Elvis alive for many more generations to come. Dwight says that he considers it a dream come true to have such a wonderful job and having the opportunity to meet such wonderful people.

Dwight Icenhower will perform at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio on Saturday, March 7th at 7:00pm. Tickets are available right now, Floor seats are $30 in advance or $33 at the door and Box seats are $35 in advance or $38 at the door. For more information call (740) 753-1924 or visit our website at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.

Submitted by Stuart’s Opera House, Chloe Musick.

Dwight Icenhower https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.3-Dwight.jpeg Dwight Icenhower Courtesy photo