Learning about careers

RACINE — The 3rd annual Southern Career Palooza took place Friday at Southern Local School District, bringing in a variety of career options for students to learn more about.
Guidance Counselor Russ Fields explained that they invited representatives from certificate programs, two year and four year degree programs, apprenticeship programs, blue collar work, local entrepreneurs and many others to take part in the day, giving students access to a range of post high school options.
“The kids are comfortable here,” said Fields of the reason the school hosts the event each year. He added that they travel to other college fairs and events, but that the students often hang back and do not approach people when at an event with many other schools. At their own school, they are more likely to approach the presenters, ask questions and collect information.
Students in grade 7-12 took part in the event.
The event began with guest speaker ODNR Officer Chris Gilkey, followed by a time for the students to meet with the many individuals on site.
Later in the day, students took part in four different classroom sessions. The sessions included a mock interview with what to do and not do presented by OhioMeansJobs – MeigsCounty and Wolfe Mountain Entertainment; a panel of former Southern students under age 30 who could provide information about their own experiences after high school; a career cluster inventory survey to help students learn what careers they may be interested in; and a personality survey with Hopewell Health Centers to help the students learn about themselves.
Event sponsors included Home National Bank and Coplin Health Systems.. Others helping to make the event possible included OhioMeansJobs – Meigs County, Meigs County Chamber and Tourism and Athens Meigs ESC.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.