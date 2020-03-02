833 sewer expansion meeting to be held Wednesday

POMEROY — A public meeting will be held this Wednesday evening to provide information on the 833 Sewer Expansion Project in Pomeroy.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 in the community room at Farmers Bank next to the village hall in Pomeroy.

Engineer Mitch Altier and a member of the Meigs County Health Department are expected to be at the meeting to answer questions, and a representative from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will address ways to help residents who need assistance with the cost of connecting to the new system.

The project received $3.7 million in funding awarded to Pomeroy last November by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Pomeroy is the first recipient of the H2Ohio Funds initiated by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to ensure safe and clean water for all Ohioans.

