Chamber dinner and auction to be held March 13

RACINE — The annual Meigs County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Spring Dinner and Auction will be held on Friday, March 13 at Kountry Resort Campground.

”This is our biggest and most fun event of the year! We invite our members and community to join us at Kountry Resort Campground for an evening of great food and lots of fun,” said the Chamber in announcing the event.

Table sponsorships are once again available for the event. Last year was the first time for the table sponsors, which feature a centerpiece which will be auctioned off as part of the evening’s events, as well as favors for eight guests who will be seated at the table. These can be promotional items you use for your business or any other favors you choose.

Anyone interested in becoming a table sponsor should contact Chamber and Tourism Executive Director Shelly Combs.

Donations of items for the silent and live auction are also being accepted and can be dropped off at the Chamber office.

We are also accepting donations for our silent and live auctions. Typically dozens of auction items are available for bid, including advertising packages, tickets to sporting events, restaurant and business gift cards, and much, much more.

One auction item many businesses and individuals join together on each year is a room and board scholarship to the University of Rio Grande which is awarded each year to a local high school senior.

Doors open and silent auction bidding begins at 5:30 p.m.. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with live auction and silent auction winner announcements following at 7 p.m. Menu will include the option of steak, chicken, or salmon (please indicate your choice when submitting RSVP). Mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans and desserts will also be served.

New during the social hour for this year will be a queso fountain with chips and salsa.

Be sure to reserve your seat and RSVP no later than March 9. Cost is $30/person or $50/couple.

As always, limited seating is available so please call Shelly at 740.992.5005, text 740.590.0488 or email director@meigsohio.com. Credit card payments will be accepted.

Table sponsors, auction items still needed

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

