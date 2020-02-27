Books for kids

MIDDLEPORT — Students at Meigs Primary School are receiving free books of their own thanks to the support of local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Librarian Kim Wolfe explained that each student in kindergarten through second grade will be receiving booksthroughout the school year. The initial goal was to provide one book per month to the students, but was modified for the 2019-20 school year.

Wolfe said it costs $200 to sponsor one classroom of students to receive one book per student each month. After a few initial sponsorships were received the plan was modified to four times for the current school year.

Donors to the program, as of Monday, included, Kelly Grueser, Mountaineer Power Plant, Eagles Aerie 2171, Fox’s Pizza of Pomeroy, Fox’s Pizza of Rutland, Mark Porter Auto Group, Susan Clark of Clark’s Jewelry, Holzer Health Systems, Randy Smith, Jimmy Will, Linda Warner, Huey Eason, Loyalty is Forever, Lee Richards/Riverside Auto and Towing, Shannon Miller and BJ Smith-Kreseen.

Smith challenged other businesses and individuals to join in supporting the program.

With the increase in donations which came in during the recent weeks, the goal is to continue the books next school year with the goal of one book per month for the students.

“So far we have received $3,100 and given out books four times this year. Now we can do several more,” said Wolfe.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

