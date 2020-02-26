Man arrested after threat involving DJFS

MIDDLEPORT — One person is in custody after a threat was allegedly made involving the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services on Wednesday morning.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said that the agency was placed on lockdown just before noon on Wednesday.

In a news release, Sheriff Wood stated that at approximately 11:50 a.m. the sheriff’s office dispatch received a call from Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Michael Oliver stating that a call had allegedly been received from George Ramsey who is alleged to have stated he was “leaving his home to get a gun and was coming there (Department of Job and Family Services) to shoot everyone at CPS (child protective services).”

The Meigs County DJFS was placed on lockdown and Investigator Oliver contacted the sheriff’s office, Middleport Police Department and the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

At approximately 11:56 a.m., Sheriff Wood and Investigator Olive spoke over the phone and deputies arranged to go to the Ramsey residence in an attempt to take George Ramsey into custody.

Deputy Andy Myers and Deputy Matt Martin arrived at the residence at 12:12 p.m. and took Ramsey into custody with out incident.

Ramsey was taken to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed by Investigator Oliver and has been charged with a fifth degree felony charge of menacing. He is currently incarcerated.

