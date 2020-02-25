The 3rd annual Cabin Fever Fest

Steve Zarate performs at The Brickhouse Apothecary during Cabin Fever Fest in Pomeroy on Saturday.

Ben Davis Jr. performs at Maple Lawn Brewery as part of Cabin Fever Fest in Pomeroy.

Jake Dunn performs at River Roasters Coffee Co. during Cabin Fever Fest.

Jake Dunn performs at River Roasters Coffee Co. during Cabin Fever Fest.

Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra perform at Maple Lawn Brewery during Cabin Fever Fest.

Megan Bee performs at Maple Lawn Brewery.

Chad Dodson performs at Court Grill during Cabin Fever Fest.

Amy Blake of Second Avenue Candle Co. was part of the day’s event, setting up at The Brickhouse Apothecary.

Crowds gathered in numerous downtown businesses, including River Roasters Coffee Co., for Cabin Fever Fest.

Morgan Stubbe kicked off the day’s event, performing at River Roasters Coffee Co.