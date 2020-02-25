Meeting set on proposed Mid-Ohio Valley Port District

MARIETTA — On Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council is hosting a public meeting about the proposed Mid-Ohio Valley Port District on the Ohio River between Huntington and Pittsburgh.

Ohio Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Transportation, plans to petition the US Army Corps of Engineers to form a new port statistical area encompassing seven counties in Ohio and nine counties in West Virginia between the existing Huntington Tri-State Port District and the Pittsburgh Port District.

Counties included in the proposed Port District include Meigs, Athens, Washington, Monroe, Belmont, Jefferson and Columbiana in Ohio and Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke and Hancock in West Virginia.

If approved, USACE will report tonnage data for the Mid-Ohio Valley Port District as the aggregate total of waterborne commerce within these counties. This effort is similar to those undertaken for the Pittsburgh Port District, Huntington Tri-State Port District and, more recently, for the Ports of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The meeting will include a briefing on current status of the petition report and requests for questions and input from interested parties.

The meeting agenda for March 11 will include:

Role of USACE in collecting data & reporting Waterway Commerce Statistics;

Purpose for creating the new statistical Port District;

Anticipated benefits;

What it is and what it is not (i.e. Statistical area only – no powers, duties, employees, etc.);

Next steps in the process to submit a formal petition to USACE for creation of the new statistical port district;

Documentation of support thus far and request for additional support (letters, resolutions, and more).

The meeting will be held at the Buckeye Hills Regional Council office in Marietta at 1400 Pike Street.

Advance registration for the meeting is encouraged and is available online at buckeyehills.org/events

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org