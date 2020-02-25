Eastern Board approves personnel matters

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several personnel matters during its recent regular meeting.

Pupil Activity and Supplemental Contracts for the 2019-20 school year, pending proper certification, were approved as follows: Paul Hensley, volunteer archery coach; Mykala Sheppard, assistant varsity track coach; DJ Maxon, assistant varsity softball coach; Brian Cummins, assistant varsity softball coach; Kaitlyn Hawk, volunteer jr. high assistant track coach; Rocky Brunty, assistant varsity baseball coach; Jason Smith, assistant varsity baseball coach; Andrew Benedum, volunteer assistant varsity baseball coach; Josh Fogle, head varsity track coach; Pat Newland, assistant varsity track coach; Brian Bowen, head varsity baseball coach.

Carter Beeson, Joy Hysell, Erin (Perkins) Johnson, Eleni Hatzis, Kevin Blake, Trenton Thacker were approved as certified substitutes for the 2019-20 school year. Jantana Nickoson, Angela Spencer and Deanna Tucker were approved as classified substitutes for the 2019-20 school year. Kenneth Browning was approved as a substitute bus driver.

Tim Simpson was hired as a student attendance monitor through grant monies provided by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services to the equivalent of four hours/day at a rate of $15 per hour not to exceed 180 days per year. This is effective immediately through March 1, 2021.

In other business, the board,

Approved the payment to Hendrix Heating and Cooling in the amount of $4,630 for work in the wrestling room.

Approved the minutes of the January regular and organizational meeting.

Approved an amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certified additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved the financial reports as submitted.

Approved a resolution for OHSAA membership.

Approved an open enrollment student.

Approved an agreement with CompManagement, a program sponsored by OSBA and OASBO, to participate in the 2021 Group Rating Program for workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation claims management services at a cost of $2,530.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 in the elementary library conference room.

Information provided by Eastern Local.