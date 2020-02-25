RACINE — Racine Village Council met in recessed session, accepting the resignation of a council member.

The only official action taken was accept the resignation of council member Mony Wood. He resigned his seat due to the fact that he is on the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center Board of Education. Ohio law prohibits council members from holding any other public body. According to discussion, Wood checked with Ethic Commission and learned that he too was holding a position on another public body so he submitted his resignation.

The Village Council will be accepting letters of interest for a vacant council seat. Those interested should submit a letter to the Village Office by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2.

Ashli Peterman recently resigned her seat on council because she was elected to the Southern Local School Board of Education. Fred Nero was appointed to fill her seat on council.

Only other business was discussion on compensation for employees. Action will be taken at a later date.

Attending the meeting Mayor Scott Hill, Fiscal Officer Janet Krider, Village Administrator John Holman, council members Bob Beegle, Chad Hubbard, Fred Nero and Ian Wise. Absent was council member Kevin Dugan.

Information provided by Councilman Bob Beegle.