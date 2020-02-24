Southern receives Auditor of State Award

RACINE — Southern Local School District recently received the Auditor of State Award from Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office following a clean audit report.

“I congratulate the district for earning this award by keeping accurate financial records and stewarding taxpayer dollars responsibility, “Auditor of State Keith Faber said.

“It is our goal to be good stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars and this award is testimony to the dedication and excellent work of all staff members across the District who handle public funds. We take pride in our effective and accountable financial practices,” said Southern Local Treasurer Christi Hendrix.

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

· The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

· The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

· The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals; Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance; Lack of timely annual financial report submission; Bank reconciliation issues; Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance; Findings for recovery less than $500; and Public meetings or public records issues.

· The entity has no other financial or other concerns Full copies of these reports are available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Information provided by Southern Local School District.

Southern Local recently received the Auditor of State Award. Pictured are Dominic Ciano, Southeast Regional Liaison for the Ohio Auditor of the State, Christi Hendrix, Treasurer, and Cricket Adkins, Assistant to the Treasurer. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.25-Southern-Award.jpg Southern Local recently received the Auditor of State Award. Pictured are Dominic Ciano, Southeast Regional Liaison for the Ohio Auditor of the State, Christi Hendrix, Treasurer, and Cricket Adkins, Assistant to the Treasurer. Courtesy photo