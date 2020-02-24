Nearly 400 applications submitted for Banner Project

POMEROY — Nearly 400 applications have been submitted for the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project.

Sammi Mugrage and Chuck Mugrage, who are among those working on the project, provided an update during Thursday evening’s Meigs County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.

The goal of the project is to create and place banners to honor past and present Armed Services personnel with the display to begin on Memorial Day 2020. Banners will be approximately 18 inches by 36 inches in size.

Sammi Mugrage explained that the banners will each feature two veterans or active duty military personnel, one on each side of the banner.

The project plans to place these banners at no cost to the veteran or their family by collecting donations and fundraising.

She explained that the project is currently conducting a t-shirt fundraiser with the proceeds going to purchase the banners. Shirts can be ordered at http://skylinebowl.com/store.html.

In addition to the shirt fundraiser, donations are being accepted at all Farmers Bank locations or by seeing a project committee member.

At the dinner, Sammi Mugrage challenged all elected officials to donate to the project.

Applications are still being accepted through Feb. 28 for the banners.

Honorees must meet a few requirements in order to have their photo and information displayed on the banners. The service member must have been born in, lived in or be a current resident of Meigs County; and must have served and have been honorably discharged of currently serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard or Merchant Marines.

Once made, the banners will be placed on poles along the walking path in Pomeroy, as well as along the main streets in Chester, Middleport, Racine, Reedsville, Rutland, Syracuse and Tuppers Plains. Applicants may request a banner placement location (village), but the locations cannot be guaranteed due to space limitations.

Applications can be found online on the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project Facebook page, at all Farmers Bank locations in Meigs County and at the Clerk of Courts office in the Meigs County Courthouse.

The goal is to have the banners on display in village throughout the county by Memorial Day 2020.

For more information visit the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project on Facebook, contact Shilo Little at 740-992-7260 or Sammi Mugrage at 740-416-0505, or email questions to banners4meigsvets@gmail.com.

Fundraiser taking place for military banners

