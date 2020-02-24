Village truck recovered from river

POMEROY — A Pomeroy Village Truck was heavily damaged on Monday morning after rolling over the river bank along East Main Street.

Crews from 33 Auto and Riverside Auto and Towing worked to remove the truck from the edge of the river, pulling it up the steep embankment between Nye Avenue and Reed and Baur Insurance on the upper end of the village.

Deputy Andy Myers of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office handled the scene and told The Daily Sentinel that the truck had been stopped on the other side of the road, a short distance away, and rolled “driverlessly” across East Main Street and over the bank, landing on its top in the river. The truck was reportedly left in gear, leading it to roll away without the driver.

No one was injured in the incident.

In addition to 33 Auto, Riverside and the sheriff’s office, the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, Pomeroy Police Department, and village officials were on the scene.

Crews from 33 Auto and Riverside Auto and Towing removed a Pomeroy Village Truck from the river on Monday morning. A truck can be seen on its top in the river on Monday morning. Crews work to secure the truck before lifting it from the river. The Pomeroy village truck is seen after being pulled from the river.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

