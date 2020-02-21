Graffiti sparks threat rumor

RACINE — “Suspicious graffiti” in a restroom led to an investigation this week at Southern High School.

A statement from the school and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office issued on Friday afternoon stated,

Southern Local Administration and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were make aware of a rumor of suspicious graffiti on the stall of the boy’s restroom in Southern High School on Wednesday. The School Resource Officer and Southern Local Administration have been conducting investigations into this issue.

Southern Local and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office take the safety and security of students seriously. If anyone has any further information regarding this issue or any other incident, please report it immediately.

Supt. Tony Deem said that a small piece of graffiti was alleged to have been written in the stall on Tuesday morning. The graffiti was deemed suspicious and more than a dozen students have been interviewed as part of the investigation. He said the investigation continues, but that there is no evidence to show a threat against the school or students.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

