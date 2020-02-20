Mid-Ohio valley farmers’ regional grain conference

POINT PLEASANT — Grains, such as corn and soybeans, might not be the first to come to mind when you think of West Virginia’s top agricultural outputs, but in the Mid-Ohio Valley region, those products are still an important commodity for growers.

To better support grain producers in this area, WVU Extension Service is hosting the second-annual Mid-Ohio Valley Grain Conference, which offers a full day of discussion that addresses specific issues that these farmers face. The free conference will take place on Friday, March 6 at the Army National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant.

The sessions will be both interactive and educational, covering a wide range of topics from nutrient management and cover crops to grain marketing and integrated disease and pest control. Topics will be presented by experts from WVU Extension Service, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, The Ohio State University Extension and more.

At the end of the day, attendees will have the chance to share their experiences and identify how WVU Extension Service research and programming might be able to better meet their needs during a hot topic open-forum session.

Last year, Ben Goff, WVU Extension Service agriculture and natural resources agent in Mason and Putnam counties, saw an opportunity for WVU Extension Service to serve a population of farmers who might not get the attention they need. This year, he wants to continue to strengthen those relationships with farmers.

“West Virginia is not necessarily a big grain state, but there are still pockets around the state where grains are an important part of our growers’ operations,” said Goff. “We’re hosting this conference again to remind our grain producers that WVU Extension Service cares about their success and is available as a resource. We want them to be able to bring their local WVU Extension Service agent the problems they might be having on the farm and get the reliable, research-based help that they need.”

Attendees can earn West Virginia or Ohio pesticide certification credits and West Virginia nutrient management continuing education credits. A vendor show will also be available for attendees to connect with vendors and resources outside of WVU Extension Service.

Those who are interested in attending may RSVP by contacting the Mason County WVU Extension Service office at 304-675-0888. There is no cost to attend and lunch will be provided. Doors open at 8 a.m. with programming beginning at 8:45 a.m.

The conference is supported by a variety of local partners and organizations. For more information about the conference, contact Ben Goff at bgoff3@mail.wvu.edu or the Mason County WVU Extension Service office.