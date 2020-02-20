Bend Area Rotary turns 90

POMEROY — The Bend Area Rotary Club celebrated its 90th birthday during its recent lunchtime meeting.

During the Feb. 11 meeting, the Bend Area Rotary Club celebrated it’s 90th birthday, as well as recognizing long-time rotary members.

John Rice was recognized as the longest serving Rotary member with 45-plus years as a member. Richard Vaughan, Robert Beegle, Kristi Eblin and Gene Triplett were recognized as 25-plus year members of Rotary.

During the celebration, Rice told of Meigs County history, as well as past history of rotary.

The group also discussed the possibility of placing a sign near the three sycamore trees at the Nye Avenue intersection with represent three people killed in war. No decision was made regarding the sign.

The club will hold its annual pancake breakfast on April 4, with additional details to be announced in the future.

According to the Rotary International website, “Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

The Bend Area Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Pomeroy Library with new members welcome.

Longtime members of the Bend Area Rotary Club were recognized during the club’s 90th birthday celebration earlier this month. Pictured (from left) are Richard Vaughan, John Rice, Annisha Ball, Kristi Eblin, Gene Triplett, and Robert Beegle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-1.jpg Longtime members of the Bend Area Rotary Club were recognized during the club’s 90th birthday celebration earlier this month. Pictured (from left) are Richard Vaughan, John Rice, Annisha Ball, Kristi Eblin, Gene Triplett, and Robert Beegle. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel John Rice, a 45-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-2.jpg John Rice, a 45-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Richard Vaughan, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-3.jpg Richard Vaughan, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kristi Eblin, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-4.jpg Kristi Eblin, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Gene Triplett, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-5.jpg Gene Triplett, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Robert Beegle, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-6.jpg Robert Beegle, a 25-plus year member of Rotary, is presented a certificate from Annisha Ball. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Rotary members in attendance are pictured in a group photo at the 90th birthday celebration. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-7.jpg Rotary members in attendance are pictured in a group photo at the 90th birthday celebration. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Bend Area Rotary Club celebrated it’s 90th birthday on Feb. 11. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.19-Rotary-8.jpg The Bend Area Rotary Club celebrated it’s 90th birthday on Feb. 11. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

