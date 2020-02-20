Residents warned of scam

POMEROY — Meigs County officials are warning of scam calls which appear to be from the Meigs County Commissioner’s Office or Common Pleas Court.

A statement on the Meigs County Commissioner’s Office Facebook page stated, “Consider letting local numbers go to voicemail. A scammer is using the Commissioners number 740-992-2895 and the Common Pleas number 740-992-6439 to try to get money. The callers call back number is 330-812-3634. He leaves a message that he has been to your house in an attempt to serve you papers for court proceedings. This is not legit. We apologize for the I’m convenience. “