Council shows support for Farmers’ Market

POMEROY — In a show of support for the Meigs County Farmers Market, Pomeroy Village Council unveiled signage they are providing for the Market’s spring opening during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. Included are banners and a permanent sign.

“We are so pleased with the Market, it was well received, the organizers did a wonderful job, you could see the Market grow each week,’ ‘Mayor Don Anderson said, referring to both the number of vendors and the size of the crowds in attendance.

He also announced the Market’s board named Stephanie Rife as the 2020 Director, and said her enthusiasm and ideas had helped to make the market a success.

The mayor spoke of his continuing efforts to find ways of helping residents with the cost of hookups in regard to the 833 Sewer Expansion Project, and again stressed the importance of keeping the public informed as the installation progresses.

Anderson wanted to remind residents and all interested parties of the 833 Sewer Expansion Project public meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of Farmer’s Bank in Pomeroy.

Engineer Mitch Altier and a representative from the Meigs County Health Department will be at the meeting to answer questions, and a representative from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will address ways to help residents who need assistance with the cost of connecting to the new system.

Anderson reiterated the expansion has a lot of benefits for the Village of Pomeroy including opening areas for new development and giving current residents and business an opportunity to connect to the system.

Council also discussed the amount to be charged for failure to appear warrants, saying that while the amount should not be overly burdensome, it is a reminder to those who fail to appear of the consequences.

“It takes resources to issue and enforce these warrants,” Anderson said. “In the past we have sometimes given a pass, but I think that there needs to be some compensation for the efforts required for enforcement, and consequences for those who fail to appear.”

No decision was made at that time, but instead kept open for further discussion.

In other matters, council approved the payment of bills, the January and February court reports, and approximately $1,900 to repair a police car.

Council also rejected the bid for property across from Waterworks Park, stating it did not meet the offering amount. The property consists of approximately 2.5 acres and it’s future will be discussed at a later date.

The next meeting of the Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

