Commissioners recognize Heart Month

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners recognized February as Heart Month in a proclamation during last week’s regular meeting.

Representatives from Holzer Health System were on hand for the Heart Month Proclamation.

The proclamation read by Commissioner Jimmy Will stated in part,

Whereas, we the Meigs County Commissioners recognize the month of February as American Heart Month and do hereby encourage all citizens to wear red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease;

Whereas, we recognize the extraordinary progress in heart health and recognize that more needs to be done in Meigs County to safeguard heart health for generations to come;

Whereas, as stated by the American Heart Association, heart disease (including coronary heart disease, hypertension, and stroke) continues to be the number one cause of death in the US. Coronary heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the US, killing over 360,000 people a year;

Whereas, the risk factors for heart disease are smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high triglyceride levels, overweight/obesity, physical inactivity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes and pre-diabetes, a family history of early heart disease, age, history of preeclampsia;

Whereas, individuals can take action to protect their heart health and prevent heart disease by taking steps to prevent and control the risk factors for the disease;

Whereas, keeping our communities healthy and promoting awareness of health issues including heart disease, is an important responsibility and depends on the actions of many organizations and groups in our community.

The proclamation concludes by stating that heart health remains a priority in the community and government to keep the citizens healthy.

In financial matters, the commissioners approved payment of bills in the amount of $520,147.05, including $87,755.03 from county general.

Appropriation adjustments were approved for the auditor’s office, moving $377.53 from the contract services line item to the advertising line item.

The amount of $7,762.41 was appropriated for Juvenile Court.

School Resource Officer payments from Meigs and Southern Local Schools were certified and appropriated into the sheriff’s office salary line in the amounts of $16,750 and $20,000. A check from Overbrook for background checks in the amount of $945 was appropriated into the sheriff’s office web check line.

Two resolutions were approved at the request of Laurie Gribble-McKnight of the Area 14 Workforce Development Board regarding the subgrant agreement for One Stop, Career and Youth Services. The new resolutions will allow for the board to issue a request for new proposals later this year in Meigs, Athens and Perry counties.

The commissioners approved a resolution at the request of Chris Shank, Director of the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services, regarding the suspension of an employee, for up to 15 days, without pay, as a disciplinary action.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. in their office on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

