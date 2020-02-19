Wild Horse fire began in attic

POMEROY — As the State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the Sunday morning fire at Wild Horse Cafe in Pomeroy some initial information has been released.

Brian Bohnert, Public Information Officer for the office, told The Daily Sentinel in an email that the fire started in the attic area of the restaurant.

Additionally, the fire marshal’s office does not believe there was anything criminal about the fire.

As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, firefighters from the Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the restaurant around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday morning for a report of smoke showing from the building. When the crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the front roof.

There were approximately 35 firefighters on the scene with Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3 and Ladder 2, Middleport Engine 13, Ladder 16 and Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 43 and Truck 40 and Meigs Medic 5. The Pomeroy and Middleport ladder trucks were used for an aerial attack over the building.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene on West Main Street in Pomeroy. AEP was contacted to disconnect power, Columbia Gas to shut off gas and Pomeroy Public Works to shut off water at the scene.

After the fire was put out, visible damage could be seen on the end of the building which housed the kitchen, with the roof having collapsed.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

