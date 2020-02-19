Early voting starts today

POMEROY — Early voting begins today across Ohio, with Meigs County voters able to vote between now and March 16 at the Meigs County Board of Elections Office on East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy.

Early voting begins on Feb. 19 with hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 19-21; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 24-28; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 2-6; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., March 7; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., March 9-13; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., March 14; 1-5 p.m., March 15; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m., March 16.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 17 with polls open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

While partisan candidates will appear on the ballot on March 17, independent candidates who wish to appear on the November General Election ballot have until 4 p.m. on March 16 (the day before the primary) to file nominating petitions.

Candidates appearing on the Republican ballot in Meigs County for the March Primary are as follows:

President (appears twice, first Delegates-at-Large and second District Delegates) — Donald J. Trump;

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson and Kenneth Morgan;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — Sharon L. Kennedy;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Judi French;

4th District Court of Appeals — Peter B. Abele;

State Central Committee, man, 30th District — Jim Carnes;

State Central Committee, woman, 30th District — LeeAnn Johnson;

State Senator, 30th District — Frank Hoagland;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards;

Judge of Court of Common Pleas (Juvenile/Probate) — L. Scott Powell;

County Commissioner, Jan. 2 term — Shannon H. Miller and Randy Smith;

County Commissioner, Jan. 3 term — Gary A. Coleman and Jimmy Will;

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley;

Clerk of Courts — Sammi Sisson Mugrage;

Sheriff — Mony Wood;

County Recorder — Tony Carnahan, Huey Eason, Jimmy Stewart, and Adam Will;

County Treasurer — B.J. Smith Kreseen and Peggy Yost;

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett;

Coroner — none;

Central Committee — Bedford: Gene Romine; Columbia: Marco R. Jeffers; Letart: David Fox; North Olive: Cheryl L. Gumpf; South Olive: William Osborne; Orange: Eugene Triplett; East Rutland: Wilma J. Davidson; Salem: Thomas Gannaway; Middleport 2nd: Sandy Iannarelli; Middleport 3rd: Marilyn Anderson; Pomeroy 1st: Judith Sisson; Pomeroy 3rd: Bill Spaun; Bradbury: Edward Durst; Laurel Cliff: Marjorie Fetty; Rocksprings: Norman Price; Scipio: Randy Butcher; Racine Village: Robert Beegle; Syracuse Village: Kay Hill; Minersville: Anna Norma; Racine: Brett Jones.

Candidates appearing on the Democrat ballot in Meigs County for the March Primary are as follows:

President — Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren;

Representative to Congress, 6th District — Shawna Roberts;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1 term — John P. O’Donnell;

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2 term — Jennifer Brunner;

4th District Court of Appeals — none;

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher;

State Representative, 94th District — Katie O’Neill (while O’Neill’s name will appear on the ballot, the Athens County Board of Elections has ruled that her petition is not valid following the filing of a protest, therefore votes for her will not count).

Central Committee — Bedford: Sonia Jennings; West Chester: Paula Wood; Columia: Mary Canter; Lebanon: Lawrence Hayman; Orange: James Nally; Rutland Village: Samuel Bruce May; East Rutland: Karen Williams; Salem: Beverly Davis; Middleport 3rd: Evelyn Bauer; Middleport 4th: Olita Heighton; Pomeroy 2nd: Rebecca Triplett; Pomeroy 3rd: Linda Mayer; Bradbury: Vicki C. Martin; Scipio: Gregory Howard.

There are no Democrat candidates for Judge of Common Pleas Court (Juvenile/Probate), County Commissioner Jan. 2 term, County Commissioner Jan. 3 term, Prosecuting Attorney; Clerk of Courts; Sheriff; County Recorder; County Treasurer; County Engineer or County Coroner.

Local liquor options will appear on the ballot for Reed’s Country Store (South Olive precinct) and Langsville Gas and Grocery (West Rutland precinct).

