Racine Southern FFA hosts District 10 FFA Ag Sales and Public Speaking CDE

RACINE — On Thursday, Feb. 6, FFA chapters from all across southeastern Ohio traveled down to Southern High School to compete in the Public Speaking and Ag Sales Career Development Events (CDE).

Members were able to participate in many different categories. They could choose to write and recite a speech based on an agricultural topic of your choice, an extemporaneous speech, or for new members they could recite the National FFA Creed.

FFA Chapters could also choose to send a team of four people to participate in the ag sales portion of the contest. The teams would prepare and convince the judges to buy an item and they would be rated on their ability to do so.

The prepared public speaking contest was separated into two categories — beginner and advanced. For the beginner category the results are as follows: first place, Grace Baker (New Lexington); second place, Makenna Caldwell (Gallia Academy); third place, Ashley Wagner (Watwrford); fourth place, Ashley Lockhart (Federal Hocking); fifth place, Skylar Kimball (Collins), and sixth place, Kiera Salmons (Oak Hill). For the advanced prepared speeches: first place, Katelyn Huck (Waterford); second place, Kesselyn Bigley (Marietta); third place, Nicole Bright (Tri-County); fourth place, Abigail Meldick (Oak Hill); and fifth place, Brianna Roop (Chief Logan).

For the extemporaneous category of the competition members were given a random Ag related topic on the spot and 30 minutes to prepare a speech based on the topic they received. The results are as follows: first place, Justin Wilkinson (Chief Logan); second place, Heron Linscott (Federal Hocking); third place, Allison Florence (Warren); fourth place, Zane Ortman (New Lexington); fifth place, Megan Becker (Fort Frye); sixth place, Tori Bosner (Waterford); seventh place, Maggie McClese (Collins); and eighth place, Paige Trout (Alexander).

Every new member learns the creed during their first year off FFA. At the competition, these new members could show off what they know and strengthened their public speaking skills. The results are as follows: first place, Sarah Leon (Chief Logan); second place, Clara Pettit (Warren); third place, Braydon Essick (Racine Southern); fourth place Makenna Long (Fort Frye); fifth place, Emily Scaff (Portsmouth West), sixth place, Emma Hartline (Waterford), seventh place, Andrew Huck (River Valley), eighth place, Jaycie Jordan (Alexander), ninth place, Aiden Toler (Gallia Academy); and tenth place, Camryn Kirby (Oak Hill).

Each FFA chapter had the option to send a team of four members to compete in the Ag sales CDE. Those results are as follows: first place, Racine Southern FFA Chapter (Kristin McKay, Raeven Reedy, Caelin Seth, Dylan Lyons); second place, Alexander FFA (Jacob Jordan, Ben Sanders, Cody Keefer, Derek Mace); third place, Oak Hill FFA (Ivy Gentry, Austin Campbell, Garrett Hughes, Levi Lyons); fourth place, Chief Logan FFA (Wesley Stumbo, Casey Leach, Andrea Klingelhafer, Eli Stallsmith); fifth place, Federal Hocking FFA (Gavin Buck, Taylor Goeglein, Connor Cain, Gabe Lowe); sixth place, Tri-County FFA (Montana Stringer, Lane Welker, Michaela Engle, Will Buckley); seventh place, Vinton County FFA (Jenna Coleman, Liaken Mace, Lily Jayjohn, Chaylee Wilson).

Racine Southern FFA Ag Sales Team will advance on to the State Contest on March 10.

Overall we had a great turn out and are looking at improving the contest for next year. We would like to give a special thanks to all of our judges who volunteered: Carrie Rose, Theresa Lavender, Brandon Fitch, Alyssa Fitch, Anita Morrissey, Amanda Faulk, Tara Roberts, Carrie Schagel, Bill Whittington, AJ Roush, Melody Bailey, Jimmy Will, Carolyn Kesterson, Jenny Ridenour, Rhonda Meeks, Bill Whitlock, Brent Rose, Shelly Combs and Peggy Gibbs.

Ohio River Producers (Racine Southern FFA Alumni) helped in preparing dinner for the judges and Racine Southern FFA members who assisted with the contest. As well as a big shout out to Knots by K for donating our District plaques to all first place winners.

By Rachel Jackson Special to OVP

Article written and submitted by Rachel Jackson, 2019-2020 Racine Southern FFA Historian.

