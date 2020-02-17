Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its regular meeting last week.

In personnel matters, the board approved the following coaching hires: Kaileb Sheets, junior varsity baseball coach; Mattie Carroll, assistant varsity softball coach; Steve Blackwell, volunteer assistant junior varsity softball coach.

The following substitute teachers were approved for the 2019-20 school year: Carter Beeson, Kevin Blake, Eleni Hatzis, McKenzie Jones, Steven Rekstad, Jacob Smith, Uretta Jo Dunn and Trenton Thacker.

The resignation of Danny Grueser as a bus driver was accepted for retirement purposes.

Jennifer Dunn and Richelle Jose were approved as after-school instructors at Meigs Middle School under the 21st Century Grant.

A maternity leave request was approved as submitted.

Deanna Tucker was approved as a substitute personal assistant.

An overnight field trip request was approved from Tom Cremeans for SkillsUSA students to attend the 2020 SkillsUSA Southeast Regional Competition in New Philadelphia, Ohio on Feb. 21 and 22.

In other business, the board,

Approved the financial report and bills for the month of January.

Approved the cafeteria report for the month of December.

Approved payment for REACH transportation.

Approved the restated 403(b) plan documents as written by US OMNI.

Approved payment of invoices from Riddell/All American Sports Corp.

Approved an agreement with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for School Resource Officers and DARE.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Meigs Elementary School.

