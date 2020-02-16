Firefighters on scene of fire at Wild Horse Cafe

POMEROY — First responders were called to the Wild Horse Cafe early Sunday morning for a structure fire which caused heavy damage to the building.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday crews from multiple volunteer fire departments, including Pomeroy, Rutland and Middleport, Meigs County EMS and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were called to the restaurant on West Main Street in Pomeroy.

The roadway was shutdown as crews worked to put out the fire.

Sheriff Keith Wood told The Daily Sentinel that flames had been visible when crews arrived at the scene.

The Daily Sentinel will provide additional information as it becomes available.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

