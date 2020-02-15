Meet the candidates: 6th Congressional District

Editor’s Note: As we approach the March Primary Election, Ohio Valley Publishing will be running articles allowing the candidates in contested races to introduce themselves and tell the voters why they are running for office. Each candidate is asked, in their own words, to respond to two questions — tell us about yourself and why are you running for this office — with a word limit set for each response. Candidate profiles are listed alphabetically.

MEIGS COUNTY — Republican voters in the 6th Congressional District will be deciding between two candidates for the Republican nomination. Candidates are incumbent Bill Johnson and challenger Kenneth Morgan. The winner of the Republican contest will face off against Democrat Shawna Roberts in the November General Election.

Bill Johnson

Tell us about yourself:

Congressman Bill Johnson’s life and career have always centered around a commitment to hard work and making a difference in the community.

Born and raised on family farms, he learned early the values of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice. Those values have stayed with Johnson throughout his life and have made him the leader he is today.

Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in 1973, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a distinguished military career of more than 26 years. Following his retirement from military service, Johnson helped create two information technology consulting companies, and served as Chief Information Officer for a global manufacturing company headquartered in Eastern Ohio. He’s active in his church and community. He was first elected to Congress in November 2010.

Bill Johnson currently serves on the House Energy & Commerce and Budget Committees.

Bill Johnson resides in Marietta with his wife LeeAnn and son Nathan. Johnson is also the proud parent of three other successful grown children: Joshua, Julie, and Jessica, and he has six grandchildren.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for re-election because I believe that my unique combination of life experiences prior to serving in Congress, and my accomplishments in Congress make me the best choice to continue representing Eastern and Southeastern Ohio.

I served in the Air Force for 26-and-a-half years, and then started small businesses before becoming the Chief Information Officer at a global manufacturer here in Ohio. I know what it’s like to serve this country in uniform, and I know what it takes to make payroll.

As a member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, I work with my fellow Republican colleagues — as well as my Democratic colleagues — to get important things done. I’m proud to say that I’ve had 16 bills signed into law by presidents of both parties.

Here in Ohio, I take great pride in helping those I represent cut through Washington red tape to get the Social Security and Medicare benefits they’re owed, veterans’ benefits they’ve earned but have been wrongly denied, medals for serving our nation that have either been lost or wrongly denied, passports expedited, or erroneous IRS penalties reversed. Helping those I’m privileged to serve get a fair shake is humbling, important, and rewarding.

As my TV ad says — some people go to Washington to pick fights and get angry. I go there to get things done — using my experiences from the farm, the military, the private sector and my understanding of how to navigate the legislative process I’ve learned since my first term in Congress.

Kenneth Morgan

Tell us about yourself:

I am Kenneth Morgan, a former Navy corpsman and Afghanistan combat veteran from Chesapeake, Ohio. I am an NRA member and I study political science and international affairs at Marshall University. I joined the National Society of Collegiate Scholars in 2016.

I have long felt that we need fewer career politicians and more anti-socialism voices in Washington, and that is exactly what I intend to be. You can learn more about the issues I am running on through my website at kennethmorganserves.com.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for congress to help President Trump continue to grow our great nation’s economy even more than it already has, secure the southern border, modernize our immigration system, implement an actually affordable health coverage law that also protects private insurance, protect individual first amendment rights from tech giants and second amendment rights for gun grabbers, propose a congressional term limit amendment to the constitution, and get the federal government out of our personal lives.

