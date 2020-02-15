Community health assessment available for review

POMEROY — Meigs County Health Department and Get Healthy Meigs! announces the availability of the preliminary findings of the County’s current Community Health Assessment.

This is the public’s opportunity to review and contribute to the assessment. The document may be viewed at www.meigs-health.com and feedback may be provided via email to courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com by or before March 1.

The purpose of the community health assessment is to learn about the community: the health of the population, contributing factors to higher health risks or poorer health outcomes of identified populations, and community resources available to improve the health status. Community health assessments describe the health of the population, identify areas for health improvement, identify contributing factors that impact health outcomes, and identify community assets and resources that can be mobilized to improve population health. Community health assessments are developed at the local level and cover the jurisdiction served by the health department.

A community health assessment is a collaborative process of collecting and analyzing data and information for use in educating and mobilizing communities, developing priorities, garnering resources or using resources in different ways, adopting or revising policies, and planning actions to improve the population’s health. The development of a community health assessment involves the systematic collection and analysis of data and information to provide a sound basis for decision-making and action. Community health assessments are conducted in partnership with other organizations and members of the community and include data and information on demographics; socioeconomic characteristics; quality of life; community resources; behavioral factors; the environment (including the built environment); morbidity and mortality; and other social, Tribal, community, or state determinants of health status. The local community health assessment will be the basis for development of the local community health improvement plan.

Information provided by the Meigs County Health Department.