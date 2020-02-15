Scrap tire disposal available to Meigs residents

POMEROY — With the goal of eliminating sources of standing water in advance of mosquito season, the Meigs County Health Department is offering a free scrap tire disposal.

Eliminating sources of standing water is one of the most effective ways to combat mosquitoes. Mosquitoes can leave eggs in many types of open containers, including gutters, cans, jars, bottles, cups or anything that can hold as little as an ounce of water. Each improperly stored scrap tie can also become a breeding ground for thousands of mosquitoes, which can carry life-threatening diseases such as dengue fever, West Nile virus, heartworms, and various forms of encephalitis. The following will help you to protect your family, friends and neighbors from mosquitoes: properly dispose of solid waste, regularly empty water from containers, and properly dispose of scrap tires.

The Meigs County Health Department is currently offering free scrap tire disposal at the Meigs County Health Department. Any Meigs County resident may bring up to 10 tires at a time to the health department, located at 112 East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please check in with the front desk of the health department with valid identification, to ensure you are a Meigs County resident, prior to unloading.

Tractor tires will also be accepted during the disposal, with a $10 fee being imposed per tractor tire.

The tire disposal is for Meigs County residents only; no commercial operations are allowed, and no tires with rimes will be accepted. Participants must be able to unload and stack your own tires during the disposal.

For more information contact the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.

Information provided by the Meigs County Health Department.