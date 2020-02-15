Scholarship opportunities available for Appalachian Ohio students

NELSONVILLE — Students throughout Appalachian Ohio are getting ready to take the next step in their education by attending post-secondary colleges, universities, and trade school, and scholarships are vital to ensuring every student has the resources to pursue their dreams.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is pleased to once again open scholarship applications for scholarship funds at FAO. FAO offers a variety of scholarships intended for students from different counties and with various interests and areas of study. Students can identify one or multiple scholarships suited to their educational plans.

All information on individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility, and how to apply, can be found on FAO’s website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarship-Opportunities. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be emailed to scholarships@ffao.org by Sunday, March 15, 2020, or mailed with postmark on or before Saturday, March 14, 2020 to the Foundation’s office at PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

Each year, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio offers scholarships to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In 2019, 320 Appalachian Ohio students were awarded over $515,000 in scholarships from over 280 donor-established scholarship funds at FAO. For more information about how to grow scholarship resources for the region’s students, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740.753.1111.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.