Meet the candidates: Meigs County Commissioner

Editor’s Note: As we approach the March Primary Election, The Daily Sentinel will be running articles allowing the candidates in contested races to introduce themselves and tell the voters why they are running for office. Each candidate is asked, in their own words, to respond to two questions — tell us about yourself and why are you running for this office — with a word limit set for each response. Candidate profiles are listed alphabetically.

MEIGS COUNTY — Republican voters in Meigs County will be voting on candidates in multiple contested races, including Meigs County Commissioners. Candidates for the second Meigs County Commissioner seat to be decided in 2020 are Gary Coleman and incumbent jimmy Will.

Gary Coleman

Tell us about yourself:

Hello. My name is Gary Coleman and I am a candidate for Meigs County Commissioner.

I am a lifelong resident of Meigs County, a 1986 graduate of Meigs High School and a 1991 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. I have worked for The Kroger Company for 33 years with 23 years of the being part of the management team of various stores. I have been married to my wife Tanya for 24 years and we have two children, Shaun and Kassandra. I serve on the Meigs Bicentennial Committee, co-president of the Meigs Local Alumni Association, president of the 12th Masonic District Association of Ohio. I am an active freemason and belong to Middleport Lodge of Middleport and Shade River Lodge of Chester, York Rite bodies of Middleport, and the Scottish Rite at the Valley of Cambridge. I also served as Grand Photographer of Royal and Select Masons of the State of Ohio. I also volunteer my photography talents to various organizations within the county and the state.

Why are you running for this office?

I have always enjoyed being involved in politics, mostly from the sidelines. I had the opportunity to leave Meigs County on a couple of occasions, but did not. I couldn’t leave because it was my home. I want to be a part of a team that helps facilitate growth within our county. Meigs County is not just rich in history, but her people are some of the most resilient and hard-working people that I have met. It would be an honor to represent all of Meigs County as a commissioner. If elected to serve, I will leave Kroger, so I can devote my time on being a full-time commissioner.

Jimmy Will

Tell us about yourself:

I, Jimmy Will, am the third son of Daniel and Julia (Holter) Will. I graduated from Eastern High school in 2006. I have worked in Meigs County my entire life. I built my home in Chester Township on the farm where I raise beef cattle, one of my many passions stemming from many years of 4-H livestock projects. After earning a business management degree, I studied nursing and have worked as a registered nurse for over 7 years in Meigs County both at the Holzer Clinic and Emergency Department.

Farming and working in the medical field have developed my work ethic which I believe is my greatest quality. I am committed to serving you as I view the commissioner position as a full-time job. Although you may still see me working at the Emergency Department occasionally, the people of Meigs County deserve more of my time and energy put towards their representation. I have deep roots in Meigs County and I look forward to continuing to serve as your Meigs County commissioner. I may not have all the answers but I promise to always work hard and do what is best for Meigs County. I belong to several organizations in which I remain active, including Farm Bureau, Rotary, proud NRA member and supporter, as well as a ten-year member of Masonic Lodge 453, Past Master 2014. I appreciate the opportunity to earn your vote in the Meigs County Republican primary and keep Jimmy Will as your county Commissioner.

Why are you running for this office?

I became interested in politics in my high school government class which was taught by Archie Rose. When I heard that Mike Bartrum was resigning and that there would be an interview process, I knew immediately I was going to apply. I have had many people tell me that I should be involved in local politics. I knew if I ever ran for public office it would be for county commissioner. I believe I am a well-rounded individual who has the qualities, experiences, and ambition to continue to make our county the best place it can be. I realized when I was appointed that I would need to learn the job quickly and prepare for the upcoming election. I have worked very hard for Meigs County over the last 11 months giving the commissioner position my full-time commitment. I believe a good commissioner must wear many hats. I have worked many different jobs in my lifetime that have prepared me for this job. I love working for the people of this county and would like the opportunity to continue to work for you. I feel I am just getting started on some really great things happening in Meigs County. I am a firm believer that God places us where we need to be. I have no personal agenda and cannot promise to have all the answers and solutions but I do promise to work hard and dedicate my time to you as a Commissioner who is always willing to listen and look out for the best interest of this county and its residents. I have had the pleasure of working with some wonderful people and managers. I know the best way to accomplish great things is when we all work together! Nothing great was ever accomplished without enthusiasm.

