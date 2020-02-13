Flash flooding closes school, roadways

MEIGS COUNTY — Wednesday night and Thursday morning rains caused flooding throughout Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties on Thursday, leading to the closure of schools in two counties and many traffic detours.

Meigs Local Schools were closed on Thursday due to flooding in the district, as were Mason County Schools.

In Meigs County, the Shade River overflowed its banks, as well as Leading Creek and many smaller streams in the area.

While the flash flooding impacted roadways in the county, the Ohio River is forecasted to stay within its banks in much of Meigs County.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service river forecast showed a projected crest of 33.2 feet at Belleville Locks where the flood stage is 35 feet. The crest is forecasted to take place around mid-day on Friday.

At the Racine Lock, a crest is projected at 1 p.m. on Friday at a level of 40.1 feet, below the flood stage of 41 feet.

By Thursday afternoon, water had filled the low area of the Pomeroy Parking Lot and was beginning to cover a portion of the upper parking lot. The river is forecasted to crest at 43.7 feet in Pomeroy on Friday afternoon, rising an additional foot from the level on Thursday afternoon. Forty-six feet is flood stage in Pomeroy.

Point Pleasant remains the only river gauge above flood stage or forecasted to go above flood stage, with a projected crest on Friday evening at 43.7 feet. Flood stage in Point Pleasant is 40 feet. At a level of 43 feet, water foods Ohio State Route 7 in the Addison and Kyger Creek areas.

At the Byrd Lock in the southern end of Gallia County, a crest is forecasted at 48.9 feet on Friday evening, below the flood stage of 50 feet at that location.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Ohio River began to flow onto the upper portion of the Pomeroy Parking Lot on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.14-water-1.jpg The Ohio River began to flow onto the upper portion of the Pomeroy Parking Lot on Thursday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Shade River overflowed it’s banks on Thursday, sending water into nearby fields as seen in this pictured from Sumner Road in Chester. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.14-water-2.jpg The Shade River overflowed it’s banks on Thursday, sending water into nearby fields as seen in this pictured from Sumner Road in Chester. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

River projected to crest below flood stage in Meigs County

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.