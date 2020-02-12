NRAC round 15 information now available

MARIETTA — The Natural Resources Council application and guidelines are now available for Athens, Belmont, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Washington counties.

Eligible projects are as follows:

Purchase of open space and the cost associated with making them accessible to the general public.

Protection of stream corridors.

Providing wildlife habitat.

Reducing erosion.

Who may apply:

Local governments.

Park and joint recreational districts.

Conservancy districts.

Soil and water conservation districts.

Non-profit organizations with a purpose in conservation and/or preservation.

Program information is available online at www.buckeyehills.org/environmental-conservation

Application are due to Buckeye Hills Regional Council on April 10, 2020 by 4 p.m.

Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Hyer at mhyer@buckeyehills.org at Buckeye Hills Regional Council or call 740.376.1025.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.