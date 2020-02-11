Meet the candidates: Meigs County Recorder

Editor’s Note: As we approach the March Primary Election, The Daily Sentinel will be running articles allowing the candidates in contested races to introduce themselves and tell the voters why they are running for office. Each candidate is asked, in their own words, to respond to two questions — tell us about yourself and why are you running for this office — with a word limit set for each response. Candidate profiles are listed alphabetically.

MEIGS COUNTY — Republican voters in Meigs County will be voting on candidates in multiple contested races, including for Meigs County Recorder. Current Recorder Kay Hill will not be seeking re-election as she plans to retire.

Candidates for recorder are Tony Carnahan, Huey Eason, Jimmy Stewart and Adam Will.

Tony Carnahan

Tell us about yourself:

I have been a lifelong resident of Meigs County, and reside in Racine, Ohio. I was born in Pomeroy. I am the son of the late Jim Carnahan. My mother is Nancy Carnahan of Racine. I have three children, Rusty, Dakota and Mackenzie Carnahan.

I am currently employed at Meigs Local School District as a bus driver. And the chairman of the Board of Supervisors for the Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Bureau member, Big Bend Antiques Club, and a member of the Racine Grange. I am active in the River City Players and on the executive committee of the Republican Party.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Meigs County Recorder. I am eager to learn the inner workings of the recorders position. I am familiar with county government and understand the importance of securely and properly filing documents. I look forward to serving the citizens of the county and to provide accurate information.

Huey Eason

Tell us about yourself:

I am Huey Eason and I am asking for your vote on March 17. Raised in Meigs County, I graduated from Meigs High School in 1987. I worked at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia as an Apprentice Pipefitter and graduated from the Apprentice School in 1991. I took an educational leave to attend Ohio University in Athens, Ohio where I earned my B.S. Degree in Industrial Technology. Completing my degree in 1995, I made the decision to decline a position as a Nuclear Submarine Designer with Newport News Shipbuilding as my wife and I decided to make Meigs County our forever home. From 1996 to mid-1998, I worked for Betz Dearborn, a water treatment company serving coal-fired power plants and chemical plants along the Ohio, Muskingum, Kanawha, and Big Sandy Rivers. My responsibilities included monitoring and testing water systems and chemical levels, monitoring and adjusting coal dust suppression systems, and recording and reporting detailed data.

In August of 1998, I started surveying with my brother, Rob Eason, and together we created E&E Borderline Surveying. During my 20+ years in the surveying industry my responsibilities included maintaining positive public relations, scheduling, payroll, tax preparation, supervising the survey crew, researching deeds in various Southeastern Ohio county recorders’ offices, and creating plats and legal descriptions for submission and recording in those offices.

I live in Chester Township with my wife of 26 years, Susan, and our 16-year-old son, Bostic, who is the 7th generation to live on our family farm.

Why are you running for this office?

As a regular client of the Recorder’s Office, I am excited for the opportunity to move the office forward for greater ease of use. I will make sure the current digitized public records are put online for easier access. I would also like to update the office so payments can be made by credit/debit cards. Additionally, I plan to offer alternative hours access. I realize that many people who need to do research at the Recorder’s Office may not be able to visit during regular business hours. I feel, as a public office, we should be aware of these challenges and work to accommodate the public.

My extensive experience working with Recorder’s offices in Southeastern Ohio, combined with my experience working with landowners, land developers, attorneys, bankers, realtors, mortgage companies, engineers, architects, other survey companies, gas and oil companies, and government agencies gives me the unique perspective which I will bring to this position.

I love Meigs County and I will be your full-time Meigs County Recorder. I will be in the office working and available to work with the public. It has truly been my pleasure to talk with people during this campaign. I do not have a political background and I am not a public speaker. I am a very proud Meigs County resident with deep roots and commitment to our community. I have a strong background in land documentation, surveying, organization, working within a budget, office and team management, positive public relations, and collaboration with various agencies. I would appreciate your vote on March 17th. It will be my honor and privilege to serve as your next Meigs County Recorder.

Thank you.

Jimmy Stewart

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Jimmy Stewart and I have lived in Columbia Township in Meigs County since 2005. I obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Marshall University and earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Xavier University. I have operated my own rental real estate for nearly 25 years and previously sold Caterpillar equipment for Walker Machinery in Southeast Ohio.

From 2003 to 2011, I served three terms in the Ohio House of Representatives and was also elected to the Ohio Senate where I served as the Senate Republican Majority Leader. I sponsored over ten bills that became law while cosponsoring many others including Ohio’s original Conceal Carry Law. I received numerous endorsements from business and labor groups, the National Rifle Association, and Ohio Right to Life. From January 2016 to December 2019, I was a Republican Board Member for the Meigs County Board of Elections.

Currently, I am the Chairman of the Ohio Water Development Board to which I was originally appointed in July 2011. Since that year, the Authority has provided over $33 million in funding for water and sewer infrastructure projects in Meigs County. I have also been the President of the Ohio Gas Association for over 8 ½ years. The OGA is the trade association of Ohio’s natural gas transportation and distribution companies.

I am endorsed by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18.

Why are you running for this office?

I decided to run for Meigs County Recorder because I want to improve the office for the benefit of the residents of our county. Our current County Recorder Kay Hill has worked in the office for 38 years and has done an outstanding job managing a small budget and a putting together a well trained staff. It is important that we build upon the improvements already made and work together to update and improve the technology used in the office. A modernized system will benefit everyone who interacts with the Recorder’s office.

My experience in local and state government puts me in an excellent position to obtain the resources to update the office. My plan is to work with members of the legislature to obtain a small appropriation to assist small, economically distressed counties like ours upgrade the technology in their Recorder’s offices. Within the past year Meigs County received several hundred thousand dollars in state funding to purchase new election equipment and also significant funding for technology upgrades in our courts. By working with our own State Representative and Senator as well as others I already know who represent similar counties, we can build a coalition to get the resources we need.

In addition to seeking state assistance for technology upgrades, I plan to reach out to my contacts at the Ohio University Voinovich School. For many years this program has worked with local governments in our region to assist them in various activities, planning and GIS projects. I believe this could be an excellent way to get more of our older records redacted and then scanned into the existing database that currently goes back to 2007.

Finally I would like to pursue the possibility of issuing veterans identification cards through our office, similar to some other Recorder’s offices.

Adam Will

Tell us about yourself:

Adam Will is a lifelong resident of Meigs County, living near the farm he grew up on. He is a 2004 graduate of Eastern High School, where he currently serves on the Board of Education. He and his wife Christina have three children and an unplanned growing number of pets. Adam is the Lead Pastor of Mount Hermon UB Church outside of Pomeroy, where he has served in some capacity since 2013. Prior to that, he was a pastor in the Reedsville community for nearly 8 years. Additionally, Adam serves as public safety chaplain for Meigs County.

Adam began his involvement in public service at the age of 13, working with the Chester Shade Historical Society in obtaining a $50,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation. He helped with numerous political campaigns for local, state, and national office, culminating in running for the local school board while a senior in high school. As a board member, he has served as board president, vice president, legislative liaison, and finance & audit committee member overseeing a multimillion-dollar budget.

In 2011, Adam started working in the oil and gas industry as an abstractor (property researcher). He then formed his own company, Adam Will Abstracting & Research, the only local offering property research to lawyers, individuals, and corporations. His work took him to several states and worked with major oil and gas companies, real estate developers, railways, and utility companies. In addition to property research he also provides internet marketing to local organizations and business.

Why are you running for this office?

A desire to help others and improve my community is part and parcel of who I am. It’s an important part of my faith and my upbringing. My mother is a nurse and my father was a school teacher, so I grew up seeing my parents invest in others. I believe that government exists to serve its constituents. I have spent a lot of time in different Recorder’s Offices. And many times, I have seen regular citizens come in looking for a document and struggling to find it. So, I’d often drop the project I was working on to help them. That may have been bad for business, but I knew I was helping others.

Of all the Recorder’s Offices I’ve been in, Meigs County just seems home. Kay Hill and her deputies have run a good office. With Mrs. Hill’s retirement, I believe that I can ensure the office continues to serve Meigs County well. And while the office has run well, I believe there are some steps we can take to bring it into the 21st century. We need to make at least some of our records and indexes available online. This would be a significant help to businesses, banks, and most importantly, our citizens.

A hardworking single mom from Reedsville, or a young married couple from Salem Center shouldn’t have to take a day off work to get a copy of their deed or mortgage they are trying to refinance. When you can get copies of your real estate taxes online, you should also be able to get a copy of your deed. The job of the recorder is to preserve, protect, and make accessible our records. With your support, I intend to do just that. Remember, others might, but Adam Will.

