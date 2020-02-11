HEAP winter crisis program continues

OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency and Ohio Development Services Agency want to remind Ohioans that heating assistance is still available to eligible households through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). The program runs from Nov. 1, 2019 until March 31, 2020.

Ohioans facing disconnection from their heating source, those who have been disconnected, those that have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel and those who have 10 day or less supply of wood or coal may qualify. The household must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level.

The income guidelines for 2019-2020 Winter Crisis Program are as follows (household size, 30 day income limit): 1 person, $1,821.46; 2 people, $2,466.04; 3 people, $3,110.63; 4 people, $3,755.21; 5 people, $4,399.79; 6 people, $5,044.38; 7 people, $5,688.96; 8 people, $6,333.54.

Individuals interested in receiving Winter Crisis assistance must have a face-to-face interview at the local energy assistance provider.

To make an appointment we have our IVR System, (Interactive Voice Response System) This will give the customers access 7days a week/24 hours a day for making their appointment by telephone or you can also go online. The toll free number is 1-866-409-1361 and the website is https://capappointments.com.

Our system books out for 28 day, which is required by the state, so if you would happen to get a, “No appointments available”, you would need to call the next day as the system continues with daily appointments after the initial set up. Please make sure that you listen to the complete message from the IVR system. You will be given a confirmation number at the end of the message and you must bring that number along with you to confirm your appointment. Appointments will be available starting Oct. 28. However, please note, an appointment may not extend a scheduled utility shut-off.

Also, we must have all documentation provided for all members of the household. Without it you will have to reschedule or come back as a walkin. Below are all required documents

· Proof of Gross Income for Everyone in the household for the past month: Wages, Weekly – Last 4 paystubs/ Biweekly – last 2 paystubs; Utility Allowance/Lease; SS/SSI/SSD – Bank Statement or Current Award Letter; OPERS/VA/SERS/PENSION – Copy of Current Award Letter; OWF/TANF/DA- Print Out of the Last Month or Bank Statement; Self Employed-needs filed 2018 completed tax form or IRS tax transcript; Seasonal Employment- must provide 12 months of documented income; NO INCOME- IRS tax transcript and proof of family/friend etc. help

· Child Support, (Ordered to Pay or Receive) – if paying support this will be a deduction. If your only income is child support, we will need a print out of receiving.; Print Out (documented proof for the last month, verifying if receiving or not)

· Social Security Cards for Everyone in the Household

· Current Heating Bill or Statement (Columbia Gas/Knox, Propane, Fuel Oil, Coal, or Wood)

· Current Electric Bill (AEP or Buckeye)

· If you pay out of pocket for HEALTH INSURANCE, documented proof for 3 months (Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.)

· Medicaid Card or Case Number (if applicable)

· Landlords Name, Address, and Phone Number

· If grandparents have custody of children, we need the most recent custody papers

Both Emergency HEAP and Regular HEAP applications will be completed at both offices.

Central Office, Gallia County 8010 N. SR 7, Cheshire. Appointments times will range from 9-10:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. We will also see the first six walk-in at our Cheshire office starting at 8:00am or as time allows.

Middleport Office, 1369 Powell Street, Middleport. Appointments times will range from 9-10:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday only. We will also see the first two walk-ins at our Middleport office starting at 8 a.m., or as time allows.

For appointment call 1-866-409-1361.