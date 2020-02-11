Meet the candidates: Meigs County Treasurer

Editor’s Note: As we approach the March Primary Election, The Daily Sentinel will be running articles allowing the candidates in contested races to introduce themselves and tell the voters why they are running for office. Each candidate is asked, in their own words, to respond to two questions — tell us about yourself and why are you running for this office — with a word limit set for each response. Candidate profiles are listed alphabetically.

MEIGS COUNTY — Republican voters in Meigs County will be voting on candidates in multiple contested races, including for Meigs County Treasurer. Candidates for treasurer are Bonne “BJ” Smith Kreseen and incumbent Peggy Yost.

Bonne “BJ” Smith Kreseen

Tell us about yourself:

I am the daughter of Greg and Vicki Smith; the granddaughter of Larry (Paula) Pickens, the late Bonnie Pickens and the late Dick and Drema Smith. My husband Dan and I live in Middleport and have two children, Emma and Charlie. Our family has been in Meigs County for generations and will be for many to come.

I am a 1999 graduate of Meigs High School and a 2003 graduate of Ohio University. I obtained a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management and Business and hold a private pilot license.

Representing Meigs County, I took first place in Ohio and presented at the National Right to Life contest in Milwaukee in 1998. I have directed the Riverbend Arts Council Talent Review as well as the dinner theater at Bradford Church of Christ for over 10 years, where I served as choir director and Director of Worship. I am a member of the Meigs County United Fund board since 2012 and Treasurer since 2013.

I am currently the Finance Clerk for Meigs County Common Pleas Court. My prior work experience includes an inflight service coordinator for Net Jets; Emergency Response Coordinator for the Gallia County Health Department, where my duties included grant writing, public events and education. I have served as a substitute teacher for Meigs Local School district and as teacher’s aide at Bright Beginnings preschool.

I am also lead singer for Next Level and provide entertainment at multiple local venues and events and we’re honored to visit with local veterans.

Why are you running for this office?

While working for Meigs Local, I became acutely aware of the lack of money our schools were receiving. This deficit is due largely in part to lack of property taxes being collected.

We’re facing close to a 10 million-dollar delinquent tax problem in Meigs County that has grown over 6 million since 2009.

Currently we’re only at 65-68 percent return in property taxes. Surrounding counties are between 80-90 percent. Achieving those percentages can be done in Meigs County with the ideas I plan to put in place.

Did you know that the money from our property taxes also fund our levies for our police departments, fire departments and libraries, not to mention our roads and our schools?

If we were to collect the averageamount of property taxes it would mean:

· Meigs Local would receive 2 million dollars more

· Eastern local would receive 1.5 million dollars more

· Southern local would receive 1.25 million dollars more

In my current position as finance clerk I work closely with the Prosecuting Attorney’s office and have developed a good working relationship. I intend to carry this effective relationship over with me as Meigs County Treasurer to solidify and strengthen the system we have for collecting delinquencies.

I have also been working with representatives in the surrounding counties treasurer’s offices to understand their problems and resolutions that are working to bring a greater rate of return.

My husband Dan and I have two children, Emma and Charlie, who attend Meigs Local. I am fighting for my children and for all the students in our three districts. They deserve better. The teachers and principals deserve better. We all deserve better.

It’s time for progress and it’s time for change. I’m asking for your support and your vote on March 17, for Meigs County Treasurer.

Peggy Yost

Tell us about yourself:

I have been a lifelong resident of Meigs County, and reside in Racine, Ohio. I am the mother of Dawn Marie McConnell, and the late Donald E. Yost, Jr. I also have two grandsons, Caden and Braden McConnell, both of Washington, West Virginia. My parents are Simon an Ellen Johnson of Pomeroy. I am the granddaughter of Evelyn, and the late Clifford Might of Middleport. I am a member of the Republican Party, Ladies of the Meigs County Republican Party, Farm Bureau, and the Big Bend Antiques Club.

I am a high school graduate and attended Meigs High School. I’ve been employed by the county since 1999 starting as a deputy clerk in the Treasurer’s Office. I was elected as treasurer in 2008. My duties as the treasurer include collection of real estate and mobile home taxes, balancing, posting of daily receipts, and balancing with the county auditor at month end. As county treasurer there are other duties as an investment office of public funds such as: member of the budget commission, board of revision, and assisting the public with questions.

Why are you running for this office?

I am currently seeking re-election for the position of Meigs County Treasurer. I have dedicated the last 20 years to serving the citizens of Meigs County. Working with the public has been my greatest privilege, and I would love to continue to serve you, the public as Meigs County Treasurer.

