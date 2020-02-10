Former dealership sold to Dexter

POMEROY — The former auto dealership property located at 308 East Main Street in Pomeroy will once again be a dealership after the commissioners approved the sale of the property on Monday morning.

Following a 46 minute executive session regarding the sale of property, the commissioners approved the sale at a price of $660,000 to Ted Dexter. Dexter was one of the original bidders on the property.

Dexter said he plans to move his dealership, Wheels and Deals, from its current location in Middleport to the new site in Pomeroy. The new location will also include the office for his trucking company, Ted Dexter Trucking, which is currently located in Pomeroy.

With the new, larger location, Dexter said he plans to offer full service for vehicles, including tires, oil change, brakes and other services on site.

The commissioners paid $775,000 when purchasing the property in October 2014. Since that time it was leased to Mark Porter on two occasions, with the lease price varying. Porter put more than $150,000 into renovation work at the building during that lease, according to the commissioners. The property has been vacant since Porter’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership opened at its new location last year.

The property has been the home of two different dealerships owned and operated by Mark Porter, and was the Don Tate dealership before that.

The paperwork finalizing the purchase agreement between the county and Dexter was to be completed on Monday.

The timetable for the move from Middleport has not been announced.

Property will once again be auto dealership

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

